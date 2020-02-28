Patralekhaa: Women give birth, so they should be celebrated a bit more

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actress Patralekhaa feels a woman gives birth to a child and that is the reason why womanhood need to be celebrated bit more compared to manhood.

At a promotional event ahead of International Women’s Day, the actress was asked what she thought is the best thing being a woman. “That we can give birth,” she replied, adding: “I feel we are equal. We go out and we earn. We are as good as men. But I also feel that there is no competition. I am not saying that we are better or boys are better. I haven’t given birth yet but I know it is something else, so that’s why maybe we should be celebrated a tiny bit more.”

The actress said that womanhood should be celebrated throughout the year and not just on a particular day. “I always wonder why do we need one particular day or week to celebrate womanhood. I just feel like we (women) should be celebrated throughout the year. You know we give birth. It’s a really difficult thing. I mean you can’t explain it. One has to go through it to understand it. I think we should be appreciated and given a lot more than we actually deserve,” she noted.

Talking about her Holi plans, Patralekhaa said: “I think I am just going to go to my friend’s place. We will play a bit of Holi and celebrate. Every occasion in India needs to be celebrated whether you play it or not. I don’t like to burst crackers on Diwali but I love celebrating occasions.”

Patralekhaa was last seen in Zee5 web series named “Badnaam Gali” along with Divyendu Sharma.

–IANS

iv/vnc