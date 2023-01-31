SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Patricio appointed head coach of Chinese Super League side Nantong Zhiyun

NewsWire
0
0

David Patricio has been appointed head coach of Nantong Zhiyun, the newly-promoted Chinese Super League (CSL) club announced on Tuesday.

Patricio joined Nantong in 2019, having since served as youth team coach, technical director and assistant coach, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Football is my life, there is no job better than coaching in the top-flight,” the 38-year-old Portuguese was quoted as saying in the Nantong club’s statement.

Nantong was promoted to the CSL after finishing third in the Chinese second-tier league in 2022.

20230131-100602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Had to take tough selection decisions for Al Rayyan tie: FC...

    Mumbai City FC captain Mourtada Fall signs one-year contract extension

    Spurs beat Newcastle 3-2 after match stopped for medical emergency (ld)

    Champions League: Late goals seal win for Real Madrid; Sevilla held...