Patrons of Bollywood mafia restless due to Bihar Police probe: BJP

Patna, July 30 (IANS) The Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday targeted the Maharashtra government over the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. “The patrons of Bollywood mafia in the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police are restless after Bihar Police’s investigation,” the BJP said.

Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said that in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress are seen standing with the Bollywood mafia in Sushant’s case. “Only a CBI probe into the matter can deliver justice to Sushant,” he said.

While targeting the Maharashtra government, Mumbai Police, Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, Anand said: “The Shiv Sena has already expressed its pseudo intent through its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ over the Sushant issue. While the NCP is keeping mum in favour of the Bollywood mafia.”

He said, “The sad thing is that Shakti Singh Gohil, in-charge of the Bihar Congress, is assuring the Bihar people of a proper investigation and justice as a spokesman of the Shiv Sena.”

He said that not even one per cent of the people of Bihar trust the Mumbai Police in this matter.

He said “The deep relationships between the big Bollywood players and Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena are open to all. In such a situation, is the Maharashtra government defending the relationship of its coalition leaders?”

Anand said that the most important thing is that the day the Bihar police started the probe, the Maharashtra government rejected a CBI investigation. On the same day, Gohil spoke to the Chief Minister and Home Minister of the state and issued a statement in their favour that the probe is going in the right direction and will secure justice.

–IANS

hindi-rs/bg