The traditional ‘Pattina Pravesam’ of Dharmapuram Adheenam was conducted amid tight security in Tamil Nadu.

The Pattina Pravesam was mired in controversy after the Tamil Nadu government banned it following protests from several organisations and later revoked the curb and allowed the Adheenam to conduct the ritual.

Masilamani Desika Gnanasambadha Paramacharya Swamigal, the seer of Dharmapuram Adheenam, was carried by his disciples on a palanquin around the streets near the mutt and received with ‘Poorna Kumbham’ honour late on Sunday night. The ‘Pattina Pravesam’ is a culmination of the 11-day Vaigasi Peruvizha of the Dharmapuram Adheenam mutt’s Gnanapureeswar temple on May 12.

Notably, the Dravida Kazhagam, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and some Tamil movements had opposed people carrying a person in a palanquin citing that this amounts to a violation of human rights.

Activists of Dravidar Kazhagam and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) had staged a protest against the disciples carrying the seer in a palanquin as part of the tradition. Police rounded up 97 activists and arrested them who were later let off under stain bail.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed to prevent any untoward incident in the area.

