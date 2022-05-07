INDIA

Pattina Pravesam controversy: Seer to meet TN Chief Minister

After drawing ire from the Hindu community over the banning of ‘Pattina Pravesam’ of the Dharmapuram Adheenam, the Tamil Nadu government has initiated talks with the authorities of the Adheenam.

The age-old Shaivaite tradition at the Adheenam was scheduled to be held on May 22.

Dharmapuram Adheenam Seer Srivilluputhur Swamigal will be conducting a meeting with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the coming days.

The ‘Pattina Pravesam’ or carrying the Seer in a Palanquin to the town by the disciples was banned by the district administration after the Dravidar Kazhagam and other political parties raised protests against this old-age tradition.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Hindu organisations came out in support of the Dharmapuram Adheenam and the BJP state president, K. Annamalai in a statement said that he would personally carry the seer in the palanquin if needed and would not allow the DMK government to ban the ‘Pattina Pravesam’.

The Dharmapuram Adheenam in a statement on Saturday said that the seer would be holding a meeting with Chief Minister Stalin, and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) minister P. K. Sekar Babu in a few days’ time to fizzle out the issue.

