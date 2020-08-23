Patty Jenkins committed to release ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ on big screen

Los Angeles, Aug 23 (IANS) Director Patty Jenkins is committed to release her upcoming film, Wonder Woman 1984, in the theatres. She says she is sticking to it.

“It’s so great on the big screen,” Jenkins said during the film’s panel at DC FanDome.

“We all worked so hard to bring something that would be a big visual spectacular great time. So we’re going to stick it out. We believe in putting it in the cinema, and I can’t wait for you all to see more today and I can’t wait for the movie to come out soon,” she added.

The virtual DC FanDome also debuted a new trailer for the Covid-delayed “Wonder Woman 1984”, giving a first substantial look at the film’s villain Cheetah played by Kristen Wiig.

The preview showed Wiig’s transition from a jealous friend to supervillain, giving the first glimpse of her character in a cheetah-print clothing. The film also stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Pedro Pascal.

The Warner Bros movie left its original June release date due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is currently scheduled to release on October 2, 2020.

