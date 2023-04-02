Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel was admitted to a hospital in Kathmandu after he complained of stomach ache and is under observation.

Paudel was admitted to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajpur on Saturday, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The President had complained of acute pain in his stomach, Suresh Chalise, Principal Advisor to the President was quoted as saying by the Post.

The president is under doctors’ observation, a statement issued by the hospital’s duty officer said.

