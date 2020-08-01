Paul Cook steps down as Wigan Athletic manager

London, Aug 1 (IANS) English Championship side Wigan Athletic’s manager Paul Cook has resigned from the post, thus bringing an end to a three-year spell with the club.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to leave Wigan Athletic,” Cook said in a statement on Saturday. “I would like to thank David Sharpe, the Whelan family and Jonathan Jackson for giving me the opportunity to manage such a great club three years ago.”

The Latics were relegated to the third-tier League One after finishing 13th in the 2019-20 Championship table prior to a 12-point deduction being enforced for entering administration, which is subject to appeal.

“It is well publicised that the club is going through an incredibly challenging period and, of course, we are all hoping a positive outcome can be found so this football club can write its next chapter under new ownership,” he said.

“That has to be the main priority for everyone involved and I know the administrators are working hard to ensure the club can get through these difficult times and find new owners,” he added.

During his three years in charge, Cook oversaw memorable FA Cup victories over Premier League sides AFC Bournemouth, West Ham United and Manchester City. His side also twice broke the club’s record for biggest league victory with a 7-0 success over Oxford United in December 2017 before the recent 8-0 victory over Hull City at the DW Stadium.

