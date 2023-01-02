Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that the 1968 book “The Population Bomb” by American biologist Paul Ehrlich is the “most damaging” book ever written.

Twitter user Dr Jordan B Peterson, who is a well-known author and psychologist tweeted: “Paul Ehrlich has been famously wrong about everything he has predicted for six decades.”

To this, Musk replied: “His ‘Population Bomb’ book might the most damaging anti-human thing ever written.”

The 90-year-old Ehrlich is known for his warnings about the consequences of population growth and limited resources.

The controversial book, which Ehrlich co-authored with his wife Anne, warns of the perils of overpopulation: mass starvation, societal upheaval, and environmental deterioration.

The best-seller had been criticised at the time for painting an overly dark picture of the future.

Last year, Musk had shared his views on earth and its population, in which he said that the planet can sustain a population much higher than the current number without harming the ecosystem.

“Earth could sustain many times its current human population and the ecosystem would be fine. We definitely don’t have ‘too many people’,” he had said in a tweet.

