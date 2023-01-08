ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Paul McCartney almost run over trying to recreate Abbey Road album cover

NewsWire
0
0

Mary McCartney, the daughter of music legend Sir Paul McCartney and the late culinary entrepreneur Linda McCartney, who has been a successful businesswoman, has ventured into documentary filmmaking.

Her debut ‘If These Walls Could Sing’ celebrates 90 years of the world-famous London recording studio Abbey Road, where Mary spent a lot of time growing up, watching her parents recording tracks with Wings, the band Paul formed after The Beatles parted ways in 1970, reports ‘The Mirror’.

“I was wondering if it was almost a bit too close to home. I’m a huge documentary watcher. I love them and I think the ones that are successful are the ones where it’s something close to the director’s heart. So this definitely fits the bill,” she said.

As per ‘The Mirror’, one of Mary’s favourite moments in the documentary is a modern-day cut of her dad Paul, 80, crossing the zebra crossing, which didn’t go as smoothly as planned.

Her father was almost run over recreating the iconic Abbey Road album cover.

She told ‘The Mirror’, “The bit where the car nearly ran him over on the zebra crossing, that was so funny. As we were leaving (the studio), I said, ‘I’ll film you (on the crossing),’ and he went over and this car totally didn’t stop for him!”

20230108-190204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lady Gaga flaunts mermaid oomph in bikini photo-op

    BTS album ‘Proof’ set as 48-title anthology

    Lana Condor: ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ has been...

    Adele has a fangirl moment when she meets her idol Gabrielle