Singer Paul McCartney played a clip of Hollywood star Johnny Depp in an old music video as part of his headliner set at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday.

Depp featured in the original video for McCartney’s song ‘My Valentine’ and was seen alongside actress Natalie Portman in the clip projected onto huge screens around the stage, while McCartney performed on piano, reports ‘Deadline’.

The musician has been using the same footage on his recent US tour, which coincided with Depp’s high-profile court case with ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to Deadline, the actor’s appearance on screen at Glastonbury divided opinion on social media among viewers of the concert.

McCartney’s appearance on Saturday night made him the oldest-ever headliner at Glastonbury Festival, a day after Billie Eilish became the youngest.

While Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen both joined him in person on stage, the largest cheers came when he was reunited through technology with his old Beatles bandmate John Lennon, who was seen on screen singing along with McCartney to ‘I Got a Feeling’.

