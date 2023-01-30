ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Paul Mescal has tomato phobia due to traumatic childhood memory

NewsWire
0
0

Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal said that he has a phobia of tomatoes and that ketchup is the stuff of nightmares due to a traumatic childhood memory.

Mescal told the Off Menu podcast: “It’s a fear of tomato, like Heinz ketchup. I used to go to a childminder after school, and she was lovely, but one day she decided for a snack that she would put an easy single slice of cheese out, spray Heinz ketchup on it, rolled it up, and was like, ‘Here you go’.”

“I said, ‘No thank you, I’d rather not have that.’ She thought I was getting cheeky and she slapped me. It was pretty traumatic… ketchup, I still can’t do,” reports aceshowbiz.com.

Meanwhile, Mescal has been nominated for the Best Actor Oscar for his role as troubled Scottish father Calum in the movie ‘Aftersun’.

The film has been directed by Charlotte Wells and also stars Frankie Corio as Calum’s daughter Sophie, who reflects on a holiday the pair took together.

The ‘Normal People’ actor said, “This is truly a special moment for everyone involved in ‘Aftersun’. To be recognised by the Academy is such an insane honor and I’m so utterly grateful. I want to dedicate this nomination to my two friends Charlotte and Frankie who I love dearly! This is bananas, thank you!”

It was also revealed that Mescal’s mother Dearbhla is battling cancer and is preparing for chemotherapy treatment.

The Irish actor’s sister Nell tweeted hours after his Academy Award nod was announced, “My mum got a haircut today in prep for her chemotherapy and then Paul got nominated for an Oscar life is so crazy.”

20230130-105801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Netflix acquires rights to Roald Dahl’s books

    Kanye West richest Black American with $6.6bn net worth: Report

    Tom Hiddleston: ‘Loki’ needs to evolve

    ‘The Bear’ Star Ayo Edebiri joins ‘Thunderbolts’