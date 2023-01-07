ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Paul Mescal to star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ sequel

NewsWire
0
0

‘Aftersun’ and ‘Normal People’ star Paul Mescal is in talks to star in Ridley Scott’s hotly-anticipated sequel to ‘Gladiator’, the 2000 epic that made Russell Crowe a superstar and went on to win an Oscar for best picture.

But the film isn’t a prequel and Mescal won’t be stepping into Crowe’s toga. Mescal will play Lucius, the son of Lucilla, reports Variety.

Scott is returning to the world of swords and sandals and is expected to make this his next project. He will produce the picture, along with Scott Free President Michael Pruss and Red Wagon Entertainment’s Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher.

David Scarpa wrote the screenplay. Paramount will produce the film. Universal, which backed the first movie along with DreamWorks, has the right to co-produce the movie once it has been set up.

Mescal has been earning Oscar buzz for his work as a troubled father in ‘Aftersun’ and thrilled audiences with his turn as a brainy college student in ‘Normal People’.

He earned an Emmy nomination for his work in that series. Mescal will appear in Andrew Haigh’s ‘Strangers’ opposite Andrew Scott and Claire Foy, as well as Garth Davis’s ‘Foe’ with Saoirse Ronan.

Before he ventures back to Rome, Scott is directing ‘Napoleon’ which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French despot.

20230107-105604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Back to the Future’ fans tear up at Michael J. Fox...

    ‘Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness’ new teaser! Watch it...

    Jenna Ortega reveals why her character cry once in ‘Wednesday’

    Britney Spears suffers nerve damage on right side of her body