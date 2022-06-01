SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United when contract ends

NewsWire
0
1

Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of the month, the Premier League club have announced on Wednesday.

“Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United,” the club said at the start of a lengthy send-off statement on the club website.

“We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey.”

Pogba scored 39 goals in 233 first-team appearances for United, who he first joined from French club Le Havre in 2009.

The 29-year-old – a World Cup winner with France in 2018 – is now leaving United on a free transfer for the second occasion, with a return to Juve potentially on the cards.

Paris St Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City are other clubs to have been linked with him in recent months.

The Old Trafford academy graduate Pogba joined Juventus as a free agent in 2012, only to return four years later for a then world-record fee of 105 million (£89 million).

The Frenchman has enjoyed a long association with United, having joined the club’s Academy from Le Havre at the age of just 16. Pogba quickly progressed through the ranks, first impressing in the Under-18 and then swiftly moving upwards to the Reserves.

20220601-184603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I-League 2021-22: Defending champ Gokulam Kerala FC begin I-League campaign with...

    ISL: SC East Bengal hoping for a reversal of fortune in...

    ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur climb to 2nd spot with convincing win over...

    Chelsea beat Watford, Man City,Liverpool win away in Premier League