Actor Paul Rudd’s children don’t care that he is a Hollywood star because he is “just dad” to them.

The 53-year-old actor is known for starring in the title role of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies ‘Ant-Man’ but noted that his kids are not interested because he is “just dad,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “I think I’m dad more than I’m Ant-Man or in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Yeah. They don’t care, nor should they!”

Meanwhile, the ‘Wanderlust’ star, who was named Sexiest Man Alive by PEOPLE magazine in 2021 before the outlet passed the baton onto Chris Evans the following year, went on to add that his career has been a “wild ride” and said that being part of the MCU has afforded him so many opportunities that are not normally possible.

He told People: “It’s like this kind of thing doesn’t just happen, so it’s coming up now on nearly 10 years, which is a long time, and it’s been a wild ride. I’ve got to go to many different countries. I’ve met lots of people I never would’ve met, and to be a part of something that has such global interest has been an amazing experience.”

Rudd previously admitted that he worked out “like an athlete” to prepare for the ‘Ant-Man’ movies.

