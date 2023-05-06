Opener Paul Stirling has been named in Ireland’s 15-man squad for their one-off Test against England at Lord’s, to happen from June 1-4. Stirling had returned to red-ball cricket during Ireland’s second Test match against Sri Lanka and scored his maiden Test century at Galle.

Ireland have not rested left-arm fast bowler Josh Little, who is having an Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with Gujarat Titans. Little, though, is back with the Ireland squad to play three ODIs against Bangladesh at Chelmsford in the upcoming week and will return to India for IPL 2023 post the completion of the series.

“Regarding Josh Little, although the IPL will have finished, we are very conscious of the need for Josh to rest, recover and prepare for what will be a busy and important summer for us in white-ball cricket,” said Andrew White, Ireland Men’s National Selector, in an official statement.

From the Ireland Test squad which toured Sri Lanka, Murray Commins, Matthew Humphreys and Ben White are left out while Craig Young and Conor Olphert are added to the 15-member squad. Before the Lord’s Test, Ireland will play a three-day first-class fixture against Essex from May 26-28.

“There is a familiar shape to the squad but given the progress and performances in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka — particularly with the bat — the players acquitted themselves well and can take some level of confidence into Lord’s.”

“It is great news that we can welcome the likes of Craig Young and Conor Olphert back into the set-up, and the next few weeks will be important for both these lads as they increase their workload ahead of this red-ball series.”

“We have only gone with one frontline spinner with conditions very different than where we have most recently toured, but Andy McBrine clearly demonstrated his all-round talent and also has the experience of playing at Lord’s in 2019,” added White.

Ireland Test squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Craig Young

