Opener Paul Stirling is set to join Ireland’s Test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka and will be available for selection for the second Test to be played in Galle from April 24-28. Stirling’s addition makes Ireland’s travelling squad a 16-player party for the second game of the two-Test series.

Ireland’s tour to Sri Lanka was initially supposed to consist of one Test and two ODIs. But the hosts’ quest to get more red-ball matches meant the two ODIs got converted into an extra Test match. Both the Tests will be played in Galle between April 16 and 28.

“Paul was originally set to join the squad in Sri Lanka for the ODI series that was originally planned. However, with those fixtures now converted to a Test match, and the scheduled Bangladesh T20I series in Ireland postponed, he will now have a greater focus on red-ball cricket and will join the Test squad for that second Test,” said Andrew White, National Men’s Selector at Cricket Ireland, in an official statement.

Ireland will be playing a one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium from April 4-8, with their squad having nine uncapped players, out of which three have never featured in a game of first-class cricket.

Ireland squad for Tests against Sri Lanka: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Murray Commins, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, Paul Stirling (second Test), PJ Moor, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.

