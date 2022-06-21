Late actor Paul Walker who was most famous for his performance along with Vin Diesel in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise will soon receive a posthumous star on the famed Hollywood ‘Walk of Fame’. This tribute comes to him nearly nine years after his death.

For the unversed, the Hollywood Walk of Fame is considered a historic landmark in Los Angeles and it consists of over 2700 stars which have been embedded on the sidewalks of the streets. Every star on the sidewalk has the name of a noted celebrity from the entertainment field.

The news of Paul Walker’s inclusion in the Hollywood Walk of Fame has made fans and followers of the late actor very happy.

As per a report in Variety, the selections of names whose names will be inducted was announced by Ellen K, who is a radio host who is also the chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk if Fame selection panel.

This selection was announced last Friday, June 17, 2022. The selection panel which decided whose names make it to the Walk of Fame comprises of celebrities who have existing stars on the Walk of Fame and they chose the final honourees out of hundreds of celebrities who have been nominated.

The final selections were approved by the Chamber’s board of directors on Wednesday.

As per reports, Paul Walker’s star will be fixed on the Walk of Fame in 2023 and along with that the stars of celebrities like Uma Thurman, Bill Pullman, Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges, Vince Vaughn, John Waters, Mindy Kaling, Jon Favreau, Martin Lawrence, Garrett Morris, Ralph Macchio and Ellen Pompeo.

Paul Walker died in the year 2013 in a road accident as the car he was driving in hit a lamp post. Reportedly his friend Roger Rodas was behind the wheel and he also died in the accident. Paul Walker worked in Hollywood for over 30 years and was best known for playing Brian O’ Conner in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise.

Jordana Brewster who played his wife in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise movies, tweeted a picture of Paul from the sets of the movie and wrote, “You are going to get your star. Shining on forever. Hollywood walk of fame class of 2023.” Many fans also took to social media saying it was ‘too late but well-deserved’. One fan tweeted, “About time @RealPaulWalker got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! #paulwalker #GoneTooSoon.” Another fan wrote, “Paul left us way too soon. But the star makes him immortal.”