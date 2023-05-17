Meadow Walker, daughter of late actor Paul Walker, believes she receives signs from her father.

The 24-year-old model, who will make a cameo appearance in ‘Fast X’, the upcoming movie in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise, believes she remains connected to her dad, who died in a car accident in November 2013, aged 40, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking about their connection, Meadow told E! News, “For me, it’s numbers, four and seven are my dad’s favourite numbers. And I swear whenever I’m doubting anything or whenever I’m in an argument with someone or anything, I start seeing four and seven everywhere. So I always know that it’s him.”

“Even yesterday, I was having a moment and then the clock bells started ringing. And I was like, ‘OK, it’s all good, it’s gonna be OK’,” Meadow recalled.

Paul played the part of Brian O’Conner in the hit film franchise, and Meadow is now thrilled to be a part of ‘Fast X’. She shared, “For me this is super exciting and he would be amazed that this is happening.”

Meadow has enjoyed success as a model, and insists that it remains her “big passion.” Despite this, Meadow suggested that she’s open to shooting more movies in the future. She said, “I’m thinking about it. Modelling is my focus and that’s my big passion, but I could see myself potentially in the future breaking out a little bit.”

In November 2022, Meadow admitted that she repeatedly watches her late dad’s movies to remind herself of the sound of his voice. She told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column, “They always say the first thing you forget about someone is their voice, so I’m fortunate enough to have his voice in many movies.”

“I like to watch (his films) at night. For me, it brings me joy to talk about him and keep his spirit alive,” she spilled. “Honestly, I just saw him as my dad, and I think he kept me very behind the scenes of everything, so I didn’t realise how big his fan base was.”

