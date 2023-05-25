Former world No.2 Paula Badosa on Thursday announced her withdrawal from this year’s French Open due to a stress fracture in her spine, which she sustained at the Italian Open last week.

Badosa’s absence will make way for a fourth lucky loser to enter the women’s main draw as she joined Jennifer Brady, Patricia Maria Tig and Ajla Tomljanovic on the sidelines.

“Just when everything seemed to be fine again, I received bad news just before starting a Grand Slam. At the tournament in Rome I suffered a stress fracture in my spine,” the Spaniard said in a statement.

“It has been very hard news after such a difficult start of the season with injuries. This is going to keep me out of competition for some weeks,” she added.

The 25-year-old also missed the Australian Open in January after suffering an abductor injury during her grueling Adelaide International 2 quarterfinal against Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The French Open men’s and women’s singles draws will take place on Thursday with the main draw starting on Sunday.

20230525-170203