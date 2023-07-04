INDIA

Paulinho joins Atletico Mineiro on permanent deal

Atletico Mineiro have completed the permanent signing of Brazil under-23 forward Paulinho on a free transfer, the Brazilian Serie A club said.

The 22-year-old, who joined Atletico on loan from Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen last December, will be tied to the Belo Horizonte outfit until December 2027, reports Xinhua.

Paulinho made 79 appearances across all competitions for Bayer Leverksusen and scored nine goals after joining the Bundesliga club from Vasco da Gama in 2018.

Since arriving at Atletico last December, he has scored 14 times and provided six assists in 34 appearances.

Atletico Mineiro are currently 10th in Brazil’s 20-team Serie A standings with five wins from 13 games so far.

2023070433566

    UK school condemns attack on Sikh student, denies it was racially...