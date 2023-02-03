ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Paulo Coelho calls Shah Rukh ‘king’, ‘legend’; SRK replies

As the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ continues to set new records at the box-office, the Badshah of Bollywood received praise from acclaimed author Paulo Coelho, who recently took to Twitter and spoke about his ‘king’ friend while calling him a ‘legend’ in the same breath.

Paulo Coelho posted a tweet from SRK, which has a video of fans swarming outside his Mannat residence in Mumbai, with the caption, “King. Legend. Friend. But above all, AGREAT ACTOR (for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest ‘My name is Khan – and I am not a terrorist’).”

Reacting to the tweet, SRK wrote, “You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon!! Bless you.”

This is not the first time that Paulo Coelho has lavished praise on SRK. In 2017, the author had congratulated the ‘Baazigar’ actor on the seventh anniversary of the movie ‘My Name Is Khan’ on Twitter, saying the actor delivered an Oscar-winning performance in the movie.

He wrote, “His first (and only) movie that I watched (this year, even if it was released in 2008) was ‘My Name is Khan’. And not only was the movie excellent, but SRK deserved an Oscar if Hollywood was not manipulated. He kindly offered to send the other titles; as you probably guess, it is not easy to find them in Switzerlanda.”

