ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pavail Gulati shares his experience working with Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna

NewsWire
0
2

Actor Pavail Gulati, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Goodbye’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, has spoken about working with veteran actress Neena Gupta and south sensation Rashmika Mandanna in the movie.

In the film, Pavail Gulati is playing the role of Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta’s son. He’ll be sharing screen space with Neena and Rashmika for the first time.

“Neena Ji and Rashmika are a riot on set, Rashmika is such a sweetheart, and has a beautiful smile and a lovely way of working, whenever she used to come on sets she used to bring a smile on everybody’s face, as she’s always smiling.”

He added: “Neena ji is a fireball of energy, I can chat with her all day long. Her stories are so beautiful, just standing next to her is like a dream come true. I am honoured to be working with her and I wish to be working with her more and more, what a wonderful talent she has and on top of that she’s also a wonderful human being.”

The story of Goodbye revolves around the importance of being there for each other as a family and coming out stronger irrespective of what life throws at you.

The film also stars Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Elli AvrRam in the film, which will release on October 7.

20220926-171604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SRK’s pix from ‘Dunki’ set in Budapest goes viral

    ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ title track packed with ‘bhangra’ energy

    Arshi Khan: Female actors have equal pay on small screen

    Chandan Roy Sanyal to play a lawyer in ‘Patna Shukla’