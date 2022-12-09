ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pavail Gulati’s ‘sorry’ video helped him in bagging the project ‘Faadu: A Love Story’

Pavail Gulati, who is known for his roles in ‘Thappad’, ‘Dobaaraa’, Yudh’, ‘Haq Se’, and many more, revealed how a ‘sorry’ video sent by him to director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari helped him in bagging the role in the web series ‘Faadu: A Love Story’.

He said: “When I got to know about the audition for this series, I was already shooting for a film. So, I sent a video to Ashwini ma’am apologising for not being able to send the audition video and I really want to work with her. And to my surprise, I got selected on the basis of my ‘sorry’ video”

It is a love story which has been shot in Serbia, the Konkan region and Mumbai. The actor started his career in the entertainment industry as assistant casting director in ‘My Name Is Khan’ and made his acting debut with the film ‘Hide & Seek’. He also worked in the TV show ‘Yudh’ which was his first TV project and ‘Pyaar On The Rocks’ became his first web series.

He appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ with the cast of his web series including Saiyami Kher, Abhilash Thapliyal and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. They talked about the web series and shared a few interesting anecdotes.

Saiyami added: “I am very jealous how Pavail bagged the role without giving an audition. Here I was stressed if I would get the role as I was stuck in Nashik during the lockdown and had to audition in old worn-out clothes. But luckily, my character had a similar look, and I got the part.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

