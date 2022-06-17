Eminent corporate communication professional Pavan Kaushik, known for his cutting-edge communication strategies, was on Friday awarded with the ‘Top Rankers Excellence Award – Corporate Communication and Public Relations Role Model’ by the Top Rankers Management Club during the 22nd National Management Summit, 2022.

The role model award is the highest award in the category of marketing, corporate communication and public relations.

The award was presented to him by the former Supreme Court judge B.P. Singh, S.B. Hanoomanjee, High Commissioner, Republic of Mauritius in India, V.M. Bansal, Chairman, NDIM, A.K. Balyan, Chairman & Director, Carmine Energy Pte., A.K. Bajoria, Director & President, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., and V.S.K. Sood, Managing Director, Top Rankers Management Club.

The other awardees included Rakesh Kumar, CMD, NLC India Ltd.; Adika Ratna Sekhar, CMD, Balmer Lawrie & Co.; Amit Malik, CEO & MD, Aviva Life Insurance Company India Ltd.; and Taranjeet Singh Bharma, Founder & CEO, AGNEXT.

Pavan Kaushik is currently heading the Corporate Communication and PR function as Vice President at the M3M India Group.

“Success without struggle is a failure. Communication needs consistency and all verticals of communication should align with the business objectives, vision and thought leadership. Content and messaging will always drive communication verticals, irrespective of their nature and reach. Never hesitate to learn from your mistakes, treat them as a road to success. Every communicator is an innovative thought leader. Always remember, communication needs to be communicated too,” Pavan Kaushik said.

20220617-224603