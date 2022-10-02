ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pavitra Punia talks about playing a witch in ‘Ishq Ki Dastaan…’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame Pavitra Punia, who is seen playing the role of a witch in ‘Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani’, says that the show has been quite a game changer for her. The actress says that she loves being part of the show.

“The USP of the character is how beautifully I have played this role. How charming and enticing and intimidating, how cruel and sweet I am playing. The USP is that she can woo anybody and crush anybody. I love that drastic extreme and drastic mild transformation,” she says.

She adds: “It was my own decision to take up the show because I like fantasy shows. The concept of the role and show was very intriguing. The way I have played Timnasa, the evil queen in Balveer Returns, so I love fantasy.”

Pavitra has done several daily soaps and reality shows like MTV ‘Splitsvilla’ and ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and TV shows such as ‘Naagin’, ‘Balveer Returns’, ‘Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga’, ‘Kavach’, ‘Daayan’ among other.

“The recognition that I got was majorly from ‘Splitsvilla’ and after that, I got myself into this industry. One of the prominent roles in my life was Nidhi Chhabra in ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ which people still remember. I am yet to reach the landmark. I still can’t say that I have reached that landmark because there is still a long way to go,” she says.

She concludes: “It’s just that, do your best. There’s no competition because I can proudly say that with the roles which I have done and the way I act, nobody can do this job better than I do. I haven’t learned anything when it comes to competition. I have just learned to stick to professional integrity if you want to survive.”

20221002-173603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    24-year-old ‘Gully Boy’ rapper MC Tod Fod’s dies; Ranveer Singh heartbroken

    KGF bridges Bollywood-South divide: Sanjay Dutt bonds with cinematographer

    ‘Hope I didn’t suck at it’, says singer Jonita Gandhi on...

    Dibakar Banerjee: Happy to release my film in middle of Covid