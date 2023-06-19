ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue’ theatrical to debut in India on July 20

NewsWire
0
0

The theatrical production ‘PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue’ is set to debut in India. It will mark its debut tour in India at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai from July 20 to 30.

The story follows the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway goes missing. PAW Patrol enters the scene for the rescue. Ryder summons Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to rescue Mayor Goodway and to run the race in her place.

The theatrical is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to engage through call and response and audience interaction, dance the Pup Pup Boogie and help the pups rescue Mayor Goodway and win the race.

The show runs for 1 hour and 20 minutes. The tickets are available on BookMyShow.

20230619-150001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trailer of director K S Ravikumar-starrer ‘Koogle Kuttappa’ released

    Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ wraps up filming, set for June...

    Netflix making movie about grandma who accidentally invited stranger to Thanksgiving...

    Mike Tyson wraps up dubbing for Vijay Devarakonda’s ‘Liger’