Congress treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal has taken a nomination form from the party’s Central Election Authority, sources said on Tuesday, however, it was not clear whether he will file the nomination or not.

Madhusudan Mistry, Chairman of the CEA said, “Till now Tharoor and Pawan Bansal have taken the nomination forms from CEA.”

Congress sources said that Ashok Gehlot was being ruled out from the Congress’ president post and it is likely that Kumari Selja could be considered for the top post while Rahul Gandhi’s choice is said to be K.C. Venugopal.

However, no final decision has been made yet and Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, who met Sonia Gandhi on Monday, said that he did not want to become the party president and wanted to continue to work for the party in Madhya Pradesh.

“I want to remain in MP,” Kamal Nath, a former Chief Minister of the state, told IANS.

The political drama in Rajasthan has made the Congress leadership think about a plan B for the top party post, for which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was being seen as a contender. Kamal Nath has ruled out to opt for the top post, and now the party has options like Mukul Wasnik, Mallikarjun Kharge or Kumari Selja, etc.. The time is running out as the election process has started and September 30 is the last day of nomination.

20220927-135005