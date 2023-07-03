It was miraculous escape for the passengers, when the Mumbai-bound Pawan express ran 10 km with a broken wheel in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, sources said on Monday.

The incident occurred on the Muzaffarpur-Hajipur rail section at Bhagwanpur rail late on Sunday night.

According to the passengers, as soon as the train departed from Muzaffarpur railway station, they heard a loud noise in the S-11 coach. When the speeding train reached Bhagwanpur railway station no efforts were made to identify the problem.

“When the train left Bhagwanpur railway station, the passengers pulled the chain and stopped it,” said a passenger Raju Kumar.

The passengers informed the driver and guard of the train besides the railway employees. During inspection, it was found that a wheel of an S-11 coach had broken. Railway engineers and employees reached the railway station and repaired the wheel.

“We were informed that a wheel was broken in Pawan express. Our team reached there and rectified the error,” said Virendra Kumar, CPRO of east central railway Hajipur.

