INDIA

Pawan express runs for 10 km with broken wheel in Bihar

NewsWire
0
1

It was miraculous escape for the passengers, when the Mumbai-bound Pawan express ran 10 km with a broken wheel in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, sources said on Monday.

The incident occurred on the Muzaffarpur-Hajipur rail section at Bhagwanpur rail late on Sunday night.

According to the passengers, as soon as the train departed from Muzaffarpur railway station, they heard a loud noise in the S-11 coach. When the speeding train reached Bhagwanpur railway station no efforts were made to identify the problem.

“When the train left Bhagwanpur railway station, the passengers pulled the chain and stopped it,” said a passenger Raju Kumar.

The passengers informed the driver and guard of the train besides the railway employees. During inspection, it was found that a wheel of an S-11 coach had broken. Railway engineers and employees reached the railway station and repaired the wheel.

“We were informed that a wheel was broken in Pawan express. Our team reached there and rectified the error,” said Virendra Kumar, CPRO of east central railway Hajipur.

2023070333036

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala village raises Rs 18 cr for treatment of 9-month-old

    Two women cops appointed as sniffer dog handlers in TN

    J&K Govt approves land to landless poor

    I-T Dept conducts searches in UP, over Rs 15 cr cash...