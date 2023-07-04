Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan has finally made his Instagram debut. But, what’s more interesting is that the actor hit the mark of 1.1 million followers in an hour of his debut on the photo-sharing and messaging platform on Tuesday.

The actor chose to grace the social media platform on the birth anniversary of the Indian revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju, the character which was played by his nephew Ram Charan in ‘RRR’.

The actor hasn’t shared any posts on his feed so far with no Instagram Story and nobody that he follows. Kalyan’s entry into Instagram was enthusiastically received by his fans, who made the hashtag #PawanKalyanOnInstagram trend on Twitter.

His bio reads, “Rise, face, choose…Jai Hind!”

Welcoming his brother to Instagram, actor-producer Nagendra Babu shared, “On the day of the birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju, who said that the freedom of the motherland needs hands and not words, welcome to Instagram my Alluri, whom I know, whom I have seen.”

2023070433884