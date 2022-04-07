ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Pawan Kalyan back in ‘action’ for ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’

NewsWire
0
0

Tollywood hero Pawan Kalyan, who was buoyed by the success of his recent movie ‘Bheemla Nayak’, had taken a brief break post its release.

Now that the ‘Badri’ actor has wrapped up his political meetings, he has joined the sets of his upcoming movie ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’.

Ahead of his shooting, Pawan Kalyan has been rehearsing a high-voltage action sequence under the supervision of stunt director Todor Lazarov, who earlier worked for ‘RRR’.

Pawan, who is a trained martial arts performer, is seen brushing his skills for the action sequence for the movie. The pictures from the training spot have gone viral on social media.

‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, directed by the talented filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, will have actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who will appear as the female lead.

Produced by Mega Surya Production, the pan-India movie has MM Keeravani’s music.

20220407-165803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nani: Telugu movie industry lacks unity on several issues

    Govinda, Shakti Kapoor to recreate ‘Raja Babu’ act in ‘Zee Comedy...

    Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Jagjeet Sandhu co-star in ‘Escaype Live’

    Zain Imam: Pandemic made me see the world with new perspective