Telegu star Pawan Kalyan’s fans ransack Ram Gopal Varma’s office

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has irked fans of Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan with his new film that reportedly parodies the actor. The fans attacked Varma’s office in the city to express their ire.

The group of fans smashed window panes of Varma’s office by pelting stones, according to reports.

P k fans claiming to be janasena members attacked my office and they have been thrown out into the lockup by my guards and Cops ..I want to kiss and make love to them for giving me more publicity for POWER STAR 😘😘😘😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/KQiiQ6WPes — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 23, 2020

The anger of the fans is owing to Varma’s parody film titled “Power Star”, which is said to be loosely based on Pawan Kalyan’s life and his failed political career.