Pawan Kalyan, who spoke at the pre-release ceremony for Nani and Nazriya’s ‘Ante Sundaraniki,’ had first missed to remember Nivetha Thomas’ name. However, his unique approach of greeting her in the thick of the gala had gotten a lot of attention.

Nivetha Thomas was on the dais with the cast and crew of ‘Ante Sundaraniki,’ who had attended the pre-release ceremony.

The ‘Bheemla Nayak’ actor, who was the event’s primary guest, had taken the majority of the names from the ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ team, along with his glowing remarks about them.

Pawan, on the other hand, forgot to mention Nivetha Thomas throughout his address. But he quickly noticed her and asked the staff to return the microphone as he mentioned the actress and lavished her with praises.

This particular gesture by Pawan Kalyan is being talked about on social media, with people giving him props for not forgetting to mention an actress.

In the Telugu remake of ‘Pink’, ‘Vakeel Saab’, Nivetha Thomas had played one of the major roles, while Pawan Kalyan depicted Amitabh Bachchan from the original.

