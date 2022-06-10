ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Pawan Kalyan makes special mention of Nivetha Thomas for ‘Ante Sundaraniki’

NewsWire
0
0

Pawan Kalyan, who spoke at the pre-release ceremony for Nani and Nazriya’s ‘Ante Sundaraniki,’ had first missed to remember Nivetha Thomas’ name. However, his unique approach of greeting her in the thick of the gala had gotten a lot of attention.

Nivetha Thomas was on the dais with the cast and crew of ‘Ante Sundaraniki,’ who had attended the pre-release ceremony.

The ‘Bheemla Nayak’ actor, who was the event’s primary guest, had taken the majority of the names from the ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ team, along with his glowing remarks about them.

Pawan, on the other hand, forgot to mention Nivetha Thomas throughout his address. But he quickly noticed her and asked the staff to return the microphone as he mentioned the actress and lavished her with praises.

This particular gesture by Pawan Kalyan is being talked about on social media, with people giving him props for not forgetting to mention an actress.

In the Telugu remake of ‘Pink’, ‘Vakeel Saab’, Nivetha Thomas had played one of the major roles, while Pawan Kalyan depicted Amitabh Bachchan from the original.

20220610-161604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SAG Awards 2022: Lee Jung Jae, Jung Ho Yeon win top...

    Preet Kaur Nayak unties upcoming twists on ‘Imlie’

    Adele’s London home features ‘a wine store and an energy centre’

    Billie Piper has ‘abandonment issues’