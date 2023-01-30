ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Pawan Kalyan opens up on acting and his marriages in chat with NBK

The curtains are about to rise on the much-awaited finale of the talk show ‘Unstoppable 2 with NBK’, featuring the Power Star and politician, Pawan Kalyan.

This episode, hosted by the show’s host, Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna (NBK), aka Balayya, will stream on the OTT platform aha on the February 3 and 10, taking viewers on an unforgettable ride through the life and times of Pawan Kalyan.

Riding high on the success of his latest hit ‘Veera Simha Reddy’, Rajamouli, Balayya delves deep into the story of Pawan’s journey in the film industry.

From his unexpected introduction to acting, due to the encouragement of his sister-in-law Surekha and Allu Aravind’s mother Kanaka Ratnam, to his early struggles in the industry, including a dance sequence that made him feel like a fish out of water, Pawan Kalyan is candid about his evolution as an actor.

“I had to dance on top of a bus at Jagadamba Centre in Vishakhapatnam,” Pawan Kalyan said. “I was so self-conscious that I thought I was going to melt into the pavement. I recall ringing up my sister-in-law and telling her I was done with acting and I couldn’t handle the attention.”

For the first time ever, the ‘Power Star’ has opened up to this extent about his personal life, including the ups and downs of his three marriages, and other never-before-shared stories.

