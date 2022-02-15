BOLLYWOOD

Pawan Kalyan posts a cryptic message on Twitter

By NewsWire
0
15

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has posted a quote, which is being seen as the current situation in the movie industry as well as Andhra Pradesh. Without taking any reference or quoting any instance, Pawan Kalyan tweeted a quote, which has left his fans and followers wondering.

He wrote, “One of my favorite quotes: Until the people are in a misapprehension, they will only assume ‘bait’ to be food -Vakada Srinivasa Rao”.

It is not known what Pawan Kalyan is referring to, while some of his fans assume that he has tweeted regarding the situation of politics in Andhra Pradesh, while others think he has just tweeted a quote.

In contrast, people close to him believe that Pawan Kalyan is upset over megastar Chiranjeevi and Co approaching Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on ticket pricing issues, while the whole scenario is believed to be “concocted by the AP government, out of ego”.

Well, on the work front, Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for his movie ‘Bheemla Nayak’ to release soon.

20220215-113804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.