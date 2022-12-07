INDIA

Pawan Kalyan ready for electoral battle with ‘Varahi’

Gearing up for the 2024 electoral battle in Andhra Pradesh, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday unveiled a specially-designed vehicle for campaigning.

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader posted a video and few photographs of the four-wheeler on Twitter. The vehicle named ‘Varahi’ has been designed at a garage in Hyderabad.

“Varahi is ready for election battle,” tweeted the Tollywood actor.

The JSP leader inspected the vehicle, which resembles a military bus, during a trial run in Hyderabad. He is reported to have discussed various features of the vehicle with technical experts and suggested a few modifications.

The four-wheeler will be used by the JSP leader to campaign across Andhra Pradesh, where elections are due in April-May 2024.

‘Power Star’, as the actor is popularly known, had planned to launch his state-wide tour after Dasara, but the same was postponed and he is now likely to embark on a tour early next year.

Pawan Kalyan, who is an ally of the BJP, is working to cobble up a grand alliance against the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). He is keen to have alliance with the BJP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to avoid a split of anti-incumbency.

