Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has recovered from coronavirus, his political party Jana Sena announced on Saturday.

Doctors treating Pawan conducted RT PCR test three days ago and the result has come negative. According to doctors, he has fatigue which is common after being infected by coronavirus.

However, Pawan Kalyan has no health issues, Jana Sena statement said quoting doctors who are monitoring the actor’s health.

Pawan Kalyan thanked all Jana Sena workers, leaders and followers who wished him speedy recovery and offered prayers for his good health.

He appealed to people to take all Covid precautions in view of the ongoing surge across the country and follow the guidelines given by the experts.

Pawan Kalyan had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 16.

He had felt uneasy after returning from his campaign in Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election early last month. He got the Covid test done but the report was negative.

He later took part in a film event held in Hyderabad on April 4 to promote his latest movie ‘Vakeel Saab’. Subsequently, he went into self-quarantine after several staff members at his party office contracted the virus.

During the quarantine at his farmhouse, Pawan continued to experience body aches and fever. He took another test, and only then he tested positive for Covid.

–IANS

ms/in