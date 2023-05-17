ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam to end suspense over their film’s title on May 18

NewsWire
0
0

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan is collaborating with Sai Dharam Tej for an upcoming film, tentatively titled PKSDT, a combination of the initials of their names. The film’s title and first look will be finally revealed on Thursday, May 18.

The official handle of Zee Studios South confirmed the title reveal date along with the release date of the remake.

It said: “The ‘TIME’ has come. All your thirst will be quenched #PKSDT Title & First Look tomorrow at 4:14PM. Stay tuned.” The film is slated for release on July 28.

The film is an official remake of the Tamil superhit movie ‘Vinodhaya Sitham’. It is helmed by Samuthirakani, who also directed the original Tamil version.

The story revolves around an arrogant man who is given a second chance in life to amend his mistakes after his death. A fantasy drama, it was received very well at the time of release.

The star cast of the Telugu remake includes Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Rohini, Brahmanandam and Subbaraju.

20230517-130401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ in theatres on November 19

    ‘Busy bee’ Rashmika Mandanna juggles between ‘Goodbye’, ‘Animal’

    Huma Qureshi faced rejection because of her weight

    Vijay Varma spent a lot of time in ‘agony’ for ‘Darlings’