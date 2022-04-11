ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pawan Kalyan set to fight 1,000 men in ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’

NewsWire
0
0

The buzz around the period-thriller movie ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ starring Pawan Kalyan, is witnessing a spike following talk of the makers planning a fight sequence pitting Pawan against 1,000 men.

Pawan Kalyan, who will apparently essay the role of an ancient warrior in the movie, will be seen in the high-octane war sequence, to be canned soon. This action block, which is touted to be the highlight of the movie, will feature more than 1,000 fighters, unit sources said.

In preparation for the role, the ‘Badri’ actor trained intensively in combat fighting. The video promo of his pre-shoot session released by the makers, has further increased the buzz surrounding this Krish directorial.

Helmed by ‘Kanche’, ‘Gauthami Putra Satakarni’ and ‘Vedam’ fame Krish, the grandiose movie produced by Mega Surya Production, has Niddhi Agerwal essaying the female lead.

20220411-125003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Unstoppable’ special episode to spotlight show’s best moments

    Ramesh Taurani tests Covid positive after 1st dose of vaccine

    South India’s top actor-director combos team up again

    Fitness makes me feel more confident and comfortable as an actor:...