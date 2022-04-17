ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Pawan Kalyan’s ensembles will be highlighted in ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’

NewsWire
0
0

Superstar Pawan Kalyan’s most-anticipated mythology-based movie ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ is under making, as the actor is busy shooting for a couple of high-octane action sequences.

A source has revealed exciting things about Pawan’s appearance in the movie, his fans can’t contain the thrill.

Pawan will reportedly appear in the film in three different avatars. According to the producers, he will be seen in 30 completely different theme outfits.

“His appearance will be the main attraction of Hari Hara Veera Mallu,” the source added.

‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu,’ billed as ‘The Legendary Heroic Outlaw,’ will reportedly star Pawan Kalyan as a warrior. Apart from Pawan Kalyan and actress Nidhhi Agerwal, the film’s producers spell out the names of the prominent cast members.

The ‘Bheemla Nayak’ actor is also training in martial arts for this Krish directorial, and he hopes to finish filming for this project as soon as possible because it has been in the works for a long time.

20220417-121402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New poster of Samantha, Nayanthara & Vijay’s ‘KVRK’ out with teaser...

    Australian series ‘Deadloch’ begins production

    Sunny Leone’s mantra: Poise is important even when you are falling...

    Actors have a moral duty towards movie theatres: Film Chamber