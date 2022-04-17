Superstar Pawan Kalyan’s most-anticipated mythology-based movie ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ is under making, as the actor is busy shooting for a couple of high-octane action sequences.

A source has revealed exciting things about Pawan’s appearance in the movie, his fans can’t contain the thrill.

Pawan will reportedly appear in the film in three different avatars. According to the producers, he will be seen in 30 completely different theme outfits.

“His appearance will be the main attraction of Hari Hara Veera Mallu,” the source added.

‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu,’ billed as ‘The Legendary Heroic Outlaw,’ will reportedly star Pawan Kalyan as a warrior. Apart from Pawan Kalyan and actress Nidhhi Agerwal, the film’s producers spell out the names of the prominent cast members.

The ‘Bheemla Nayak’ actor is also training in martial arts for this Krish directorial, and he hopes to finish filming for this project as soon as possible because it has been in the works for a long time.

20220417-121402