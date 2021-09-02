Telugu star Pawan Kalyan’s film ‘Hari Hara Veeramallu’ will release in theatres on April 29, 2022. The announcement was made on Thursday on the occasion of Pawan’s 50th birthday.

The official Twitter handle of the film’s production house, Mega Surya Production, made the big announcement.

“Happy Birthday to The MIGHTY POWER @PawanKalyan garu. The Legendary Heroic Outlaw #HariHaraVeeraMallu will arrive on 29 April, 2022.”

The film, which is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, stars actress Nidhii Agerwal as the female lead.

The film is set in the 17th century and marks the first collaboration between Pawan and Krish.

–IANS

ym/kr