Delhi Police on Thursday said that Congress leader Pawan Khera was stopped from boarding a plane to Raipur after a request was received from the Assam Police to do so.

After Khera was stopped from boarding the flight, Congress leaders and workers staged a protest at the IGI Airport here.

CISF personnel have been deployed to handle the situation.

According to sources, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) is also at the spot to legally arrest Khera at the request of the Assam Police.

“A team of Assam Police is also present at the airport,” they added.

Khera, en route to Raipur for the party plenary starting on Friday, was accompanied by Randeep Surjewala and Shakeel Ahmed.

Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinet said in a series of tweets: “While going from Delhi to Raipur to attend the Congress session, senior Congress leader Mr. Pawan Khera was taken off the flight by the Assam Police. What was the emergency that the Assam Police came to Delhi and did this act? Earlier ED raids in Raipur and now such act shows BJP’s fury. This is condemnable.

“We are all on the @IndiGo6E flight 6E 204 to Raipur and all of a sudden my colleague Pawan Khera has been asked to deplane What sort of high handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order?”

Also condemning the move, Congress leader K.C. Venugopal tweeted: “Modi govt is acting like a bunch of goons by deplaning

Pawan Khera from the Delhi-Raipur flight and preventing him from joining the AICC Plenary.

“Using a flimsy FIR to restrict his movement & silence him is a shameful, unacceptable act. The entire party stands with Pawan ji.”

