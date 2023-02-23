INDIA

Pawan Khera was arrested on case lodged in Haflong police station: Assam Police spokesman

Assam Police arrested senior Congress leader Pawan Khera at the Delhi airport on Thursday in connection with a case lodged against him at the Haflong police station, a state police spokesman said here.

Speaking to IANS, spokesman and IGP Prasanta Kumar Bhuya, said: “Khera has been arrested for a case lodged in Haflong police station of the state. He has been produced at a Delhi court for a transit remand. Once we get it, he will be brought here for interrogation.

The FIR against the senior Congress leader was lodged on Wednesday.

When asked about the sudden action of the police, Bhuyan replied: “Further details will be divulged once we bring him here.”

It is learnt that the FIR was lodged against Khera over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s father’s identity.

