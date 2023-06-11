ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pawan Singh, Shalu Singh overcome their differences in Bhojpuri song ‘Odhani Hata Ke’

Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh has featured in the new track ‘Odhani Hata Ke’ alongside Bhojpuri actress Shalu Singh. It is a fun song with a groovy melody that will get the audience’s feet thumping.

The song has been crooned by Pawan himself along with Shilpi Raj with music by composer duo Vikash Yadav and Abhishek Tiwari. The song features heavy use of synthesised sounds and powerful beats and over-exposure of melodyne as per the taste of the Bhojpuri audience.

The music video of the song follows the characters of Pawan and Shalu as they start off on a wrong foot. It trace their journey dancing around the market and a college campus as they weed off their differences and express their love for each other.

The song has been released under the label of Times Music. Commenting on the release of this song, Pawan Singh said: “I am happy to be associated with Times Music and I am looking forward to creating many more songs ‘Odhani Hata Ke’ being the first one to release.”

‘Odhani Hata Ke’ is available on Times Music’s YouTube channel and across audio streaming platforms.

