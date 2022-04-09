INDIA

Pawar home attack: 2 days police remand for lawyer, judicial custody for 109 others

A Mumbai court on Saturday sent advocate Gunratan Sadavarte, counsel for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees, to two days police custody till April 11 in connection with the attack on the residence of Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Friday.

Another 109 MSRTC workers who were arrested in the same incident were sent to judicial custody and they will be entitled to apply for bail soon.

Sadavarte is the prime accused for instigating the attacks with his speech to the employees a couple of days ago, where he threatened to storm Pawar’s home in a bid to draw the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s attention to the problems of the transport corporation.

The MSRTC employees’ unions have been on a warpath since November demanding the merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the state government but the latter has said it will abide by the Bombay High Court orders.

