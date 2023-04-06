INDIA

Pawar red-flags Centre’s plan to import dairy products

NewsWire
0
0

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar has expressed opposition to the Centre’s plans to import dairy products like fats, butter and ghee, here on Thursday.

In a letter to Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Parshottam Rupala, Pawar said that the proposal would prove detrimental to the interests of the domestic milk industry.

“Any decision by the Central government in this regard will be totally unacceptable because the import of these products will directly affect the income of the domestic milk producers,” Pawar stated.

The Centre is toying with the idea of importing ghee-butter as milk production in the country apparently remained ‘stagnant’ owing to the lumpy skin disease which had hit cattle in many parts of India.

However, in contrast, the demand for milk products had shot up by 8-10 per cent as the country rebounded in the post-pandemic, with lower stocks of fats, ghee, butter compared with the previous year.

The NCP supremo, a former Union Agriculture Minister, pointed out that dairy farmers have recently emerged from the unprecedented two-year long Covid-19 crisis and such a measure will severely impede the sector’s steps in the revival process.

“My concern may please be heeded. I shall be happy if the matter is looked into and the ministry deters itself from taking any decision to import the milk products,” Pawar urged the Minister.

20230406-182405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Variation in adult height largely due to inherited genetic factors: Study

    Priyanka to join Rahul’s Yatra in UP

    To enhance safety & track location DIAL installs devices in Delhi...

    Summer Coolers to keep your refreshed