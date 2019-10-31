Pawar, Sonia may meet, take up Maharashtra on Monday

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Amid the stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is likely arrive here on Monday to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

The leaders of the two allies are expected to discuss the unfolding political situation in Maharashtra. They may clarify their stand after the meeting whether to support the Shiv Sena, which is unhappy with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its ally.

All top leaders of the Congress from Maharashtra have met Sonia Gandhi and briefed her about the developments. They have also met Pawar.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said in Mumbai that Pawar might meet Sonia Gandhi.

While some Congress leaders, like Hussain Dalwai, MP, are openly advocating extending support to the Sena for forming the government; others, like Sanjay Nirupam, are advising caution.

Meanwhile, amid the stalemate, the Shiv has claimed support of 175 legislators.

