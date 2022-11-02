SCI-TECHWORLD

Pay $8 to get blue tick on Twitter: Elon Musk

NewsWire
0
0

Twitter boss Elon Musk has announced that users can get their accounts verified with the new Blue plan at a price of $8.

“Twitter’s current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is b******t,” he said in a tweet.

“Power to the people! Blue for $8 per month”.

The world’s richest man also said that the “price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity”.

Musk further mentioned the additional benefits that the users will get with the new Twitter Blue plan including, “priority in replies, mentions and search, ability to post long video and audio, half as many advertisements”.

Earlier, it was reported that the company had planned to charge users $19.99 per month for verification.

According to the report, Twitter Blue, the company’s $4.99 per month optional subscription that unlocked additional features would convert into a more expensive subscription that would also verify users.

20221102-091202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apex Legends Mobile now available for pre-registration on Google Play

    Immediate global ivermectin use can end pandemic: Scientists

    Amazon discontinues video calling, gaming device Glow for Kids

    US boosts funding to breed more test monkeys in wake of...