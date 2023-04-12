INDIA

Pay bonus of Rs 100 per quintal for crop loss: Akali Dal

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to get the value cuts imposed on wheat crop reviewed, besides demanding a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal for farmers to compensate them for low yields due to inclement weather.

Senior SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra told the media here that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has failed to present the state’s case for exemption from value cuts on wheat properly to the Centre due to which the cuts have been imposed.

“The AAP government should not surrender to the Central government like this and should make a case to get these cuts reviewed and withdrawn, besides announcing a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal to the farmers,” the SAD leader said.

Chandumajra also accused the Chief Minister of failing to present the state’s case for compensation under the disaster management fund, saying such laxity will cost the farmers dearly.

He said despite the Chief Minister’s announcement, ‘girdwari’ has not taken place and loss assessment has also not been done.

“Simultaneously, deputy commissioners have been asked not to award damage of more than 33 per cent to the farmers which will deprive them of much-needed compensation,” he said.

The SAD leader also protested against the Central government’s directive that deterioration of quality during storage of wheat which has been procured after relaxing the norms would be the sole responsibility of the state government.

